Lindenwold Advisors Acquires 303 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,345. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,051.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,051.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $865,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,997.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,643 shares of company stock valued at $6,813,332. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

