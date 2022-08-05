Lindenwold Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. 2,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

