Lindenwold Advisors Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded down $13.90 on Friday, hitting $517.95. 39,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,367. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $457.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

