Lindenwold Advisors Has $2.88 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $165.06. 22,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,249. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

