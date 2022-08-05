Lindenwold Advisors Has $508,000 Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Gentex were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Gentex stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. 32,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,619. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

