Lindenwold Advisors Has $552,000 Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Toro were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,626,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,275,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,619,000 after acquiring an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Toro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 24,994 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,723,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,154,000 after acquiring an additional 117,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,643,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,444 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TTC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.09. 4,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $115.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

