Lindenwold Advisors Purchases 209 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Biogen by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $218.60. 18,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,247. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.43. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

