Lindenwold Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Perficient were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Perficient by 16.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,149,000 after buying an additional 159,959 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 697,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $76,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perficient by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,346 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $80,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,245 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $55,412,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 411,038 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRFT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Perficient Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. 5,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.