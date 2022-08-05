Lindenwold Advisors Sells 69 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lindenwold Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $48.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $877.60. 1,128,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,116,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $741.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $843.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.64 billion, a PE ratio of 111.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $859.50.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.