Linear Price Tops $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,831.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003683 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00131792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00033421 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065991 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

