LINKA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,300.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (LINKA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. LINKA has a market capitalization of $847,502.44 and $2,300.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00131667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00065467 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.