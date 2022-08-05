LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

NYSE LIQT opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.