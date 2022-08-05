LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
NYSE LIQT opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48.
LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
