LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

LivaNova stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,526,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,442,000 after acquiring an additional 111,520 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,417,000 after purchasing an additional 122,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,647,000 after purchasing an additional 609,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

