Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Shares Down 0.5%

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 53.25 ($0.65). 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 23,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.66).

Livermore Investments Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £90.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.90.

Livermore Investments Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livermore Investments Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livermore Investments Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.