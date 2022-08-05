London Stock Exchange Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 31.70 (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.39) per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON LSEG traded up GBX 180 ($2.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,324 ($102.00). 414,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,428. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,553.06. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,230 ($76.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,546 ($104.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,523.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,489.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSEG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($112.73) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($126.21) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($122.53) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,177.14 ($112.45).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

