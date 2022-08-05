Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Down 2.9%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.29. 1,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 16,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

