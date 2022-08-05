Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) PT Raised to CHF 670

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $725.40.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

Lonza Group stock opened at $60.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $86.31.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

