Loopring Reaches Market Cap of $582.47 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $582.47 million and $84.32 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,263.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003633 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00131707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00065023 BTC.

Loopring Profile

LRC is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,088,530 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

