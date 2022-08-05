Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Down 5.7%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 125,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,278,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.79.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors Stock Down 9.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $547.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $58,270.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,563.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lordstown Motors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 65.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.