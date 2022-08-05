Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 101,449 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 593,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,449 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Hess worth $63,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 78.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

