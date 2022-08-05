Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $30.69 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,372 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Datadog worth $30,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 1.7 %

DDOG stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average of $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,207 shares of company stock worth $12,158,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.05.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.