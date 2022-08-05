Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 340,716 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 372.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,716 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $51,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $119.11 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $105.33 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,623.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

