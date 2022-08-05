Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 41.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,318 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $40,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,618,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,343,948.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,912,524.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,948.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,912,524.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,428 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $106.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.