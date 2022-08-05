Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $495,927.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00631095 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.