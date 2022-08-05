Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $495,927.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00631095 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015466 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Loser Coin Coin Profile
Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.
Loser Coin Coin Trading
