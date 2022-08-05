Loungers (LON:LGRS) Trading Up 3.9%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 215.71 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.62). Approximately 290,620 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 76,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206 ($2.52).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LGRS shares. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.78) target price on shares of Loungers in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Loungers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 385 ($4.72).

Loungers Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £220.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.25, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 229.09.

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 18, 2021, it operated 168 sites, including 138 Lounges and 30 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

