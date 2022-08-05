LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.83.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.12 and a 200-day moving average of $184.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $136.29 and a 12-month high of $222.48.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,247 shares of company stock worth $14,822,792 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,582 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $148,343,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $146,046,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $111,468,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $117,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.