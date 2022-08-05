LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Purchased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the quarter. LSI Industries comprises about 1.7% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 88,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 63,094 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $161.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSI Industries Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYTS shares. TheStreet upgraded LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.