LSL Property Services plc (LSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

LON LSL opened at GBX 311.24 ($3.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The company has a market capitalization of £324.94 million and a P/E ratio of 530.51. LSL Property Services has a 12-month low of GBX 305 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 485 ($5.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 334.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 365.76.

Insider Transactions at LSL Property Services

In other news, insider David Stewart purchased 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £24,711.20 ($30,279.62). In other news, insider David Stewart purchased 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £24,711.20 ($30,279.62). Also, insider Helen Buck purchased 8,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 402 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £34,334.82 ($42,071.83).

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

