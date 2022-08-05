LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LTC. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,428,000 after buying an additional 102,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after buying an additional 755,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,946,000 after buying an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after buying an additional 88,222 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

