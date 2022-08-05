Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Lufax Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE:LU traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.27. 261,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,646,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.32. Lufax has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 40,839 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target for the company. CLSA lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.