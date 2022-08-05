Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LITE. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.09. Lumentum has a one year low of $73.97 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 564.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Lumentum by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

