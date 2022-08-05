LunchMoney Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $165,220.16 and approximately $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,120.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00131320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00033658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00065430 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,721,426 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.