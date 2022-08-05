Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Price Down 6%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 57,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,592,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 46.42%. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

