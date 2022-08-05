MahaDAO Price Tops $1.21 on Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $378,036.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

