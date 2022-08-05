Main Street Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 81.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

MAIN opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4,957.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

