Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Price Target Cut to €20.00

Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €21.00 ($21.65) to €20.00 ($20.62) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDOUF. Citigroup lowered Maisons du Monde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Maisons du Monde from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Maisons du Monde from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of MDOUF stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. Maisons du Monde has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $23.68.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

