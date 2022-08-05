Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.08

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.08 and traded as low as $15.88. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 931 shares trading hands.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Malvern Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLVF. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

