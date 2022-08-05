Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.08

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.08 and traded as low as $15.88. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 931 shares trading hands.
Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Malvern Bancorp
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.