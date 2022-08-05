Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

TUSK traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.72. 346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Wexford Capital Lp acquired 25,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,989.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,363,043 shares in the company, valued at $52,553,151.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,584 shares of company stock worth $92,892. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

