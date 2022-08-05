Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,532,000 after buying an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.81. 109,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.