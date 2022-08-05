Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFI. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.00.

Shares of MFI traded down C$0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 566,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$21.60 and a 52 week high of C$32.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.40.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 2.2000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank bought 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.32 per share, with a total value of C$81,479.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,479.76. In related news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$273,917.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$602,060.20. Also, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank acquired 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,479.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,479.76.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

