Marchex (MCHX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Marchex to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Marchex Stock Performance
Shares of Marchex stock remained flat at $2.05 during trading on Friday. 693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,573. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 million, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 2.19. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
