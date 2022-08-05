Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Marpai Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAI opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. Marpai has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marpai

Marpai Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marpai stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marpai, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRAI Get Rating ) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.79% of Marpai worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

Read More

