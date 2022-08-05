Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Marpai Stock Down 9.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRAI opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. Marpai has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $6.31.
Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter.
Marpai Company Profile
Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.
