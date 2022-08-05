Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Down to $10.96

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $10.37. Marqeta shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 51,783 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MQ shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Marqeta Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

