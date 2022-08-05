Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAR. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.83.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.80. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

