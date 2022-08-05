Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.33-$6.59 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.83.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,811. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.78. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Insider Activity

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Marriott International by 625.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.