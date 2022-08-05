Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. Marriott International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.33-$6.59 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.18. 69,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.71 and its 200-day moving average is $162.80.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

