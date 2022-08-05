Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $157.99 on Friday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.80.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.83.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.