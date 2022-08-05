MASQ (MASQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $84,167.00

MASQ (MASQ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $84,167.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MASQ has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MASQ Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

Buying and Selling MASQ

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

