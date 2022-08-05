Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Brown Advisory Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,633,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,061 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.7% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,017,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.55.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $354.72. 41,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,825. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.