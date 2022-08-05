Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) CEO Bernard Jin Kim Buys 16,000 Shares

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Match Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MTCH traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.68. 125,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,085. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 207.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 82.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

