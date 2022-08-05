Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) CEO Bernard Jin Kim Buys 16,000 Shares

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Match Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of MTCH traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.68. 125,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,085. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 207.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
